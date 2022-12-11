Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $48.62 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $48,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 363.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,575 shares of company stock worth $20,170,579. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NET opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $155.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
