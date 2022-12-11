Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.30 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $204.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

