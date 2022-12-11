Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $49,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

