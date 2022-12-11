Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,580,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982,501 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $52,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,539,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 1,507,629 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

