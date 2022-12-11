Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.55 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $52,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,084.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

