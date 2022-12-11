Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.10 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $53,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

