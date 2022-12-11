Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.43 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,507,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.09 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

