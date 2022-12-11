Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $53,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $75.84 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

