Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.47 Million Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $54,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

