Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.71 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $54,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.89 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.