Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.55 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $55,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WesBanco Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WSBC opened at $38.44 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.