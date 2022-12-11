Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at $72.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

