Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

