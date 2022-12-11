Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 448,052 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $53,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Trading Down 1.4 %
Tenable stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
