Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 448,052 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $53,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 1.4 %

Tenable stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.