Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 485,765 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,765 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $53,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.