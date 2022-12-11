Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 97,728 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $56,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 433,106 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.