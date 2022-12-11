Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in City were worth $49,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of City by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of City by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City Stock Down 1.0 %

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

