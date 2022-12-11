Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,519,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271,571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

