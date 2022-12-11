Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.