Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 153,391 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,391 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $57,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after buying an additional 231,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 835,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

