Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 19,198 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE COF opened at $94.41 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

