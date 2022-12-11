Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 29,863 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $52,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

