Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,604 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $47,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

