Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 696,223 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696,223 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $55,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $22,918,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 428,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of KNX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

