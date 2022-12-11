Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KOF opened at $65.72 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.