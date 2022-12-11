Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 741.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,884 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.5 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $72.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malibu Boats Profile

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.