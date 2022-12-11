Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $54,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,842,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

