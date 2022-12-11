Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709,046 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $500,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

