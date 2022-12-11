Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $13.81 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

