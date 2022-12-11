Mendel Money Management Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,932.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $175.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

