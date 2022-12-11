Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 1,884.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Trading Down 1.4 %

Mercury General stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.83. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.78%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

