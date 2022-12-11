Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is MFN Partners Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

MFN Partners Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 288,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.