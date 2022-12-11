Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

