Millennium Management LLC Acquires 138,386 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $34,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.47. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.