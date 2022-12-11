Millennium Management LLC Acquires 260,564 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $240,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.