Millennium Management LLC Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,160 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $29,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

ELS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

