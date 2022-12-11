Millennium Management LLC Has $34.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,062 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exponent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $124.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

