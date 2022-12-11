Millennium Management LLC Purchases 108,364 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

NYSE SIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

