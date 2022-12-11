Millennium Management LLC Purchases 603,140 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

