Millennium Management LLC Purchases 616,864 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of PCH opened at $46.97 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

