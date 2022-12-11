Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $34,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

