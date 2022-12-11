Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 194.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Avient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Avient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Avient Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.