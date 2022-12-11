Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 194.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Avient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Avient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Avient Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AVNT opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.