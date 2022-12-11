Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 69.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $185,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

