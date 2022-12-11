Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE MUR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

