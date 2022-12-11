Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $247.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

