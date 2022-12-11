Mutual Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $85.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.