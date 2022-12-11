Mutual Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

ITW opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

