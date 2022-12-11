Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fiserv by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

FISV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

