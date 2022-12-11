Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

